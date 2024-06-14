Global site navigation

Nigeria

BREAKING: FG Declares Two day Public Holiday for Eid el Kabir 2024

by  Ridwan Adeola 1 min read

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria has declared Monday 17, and Tuesday, June 18, 2024, as public holidays to mark the 2024 Eid el Kabir celebration.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the permanent secretary in the ministry, Aishetu Gogo Ndayako who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, June 14, said the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng

