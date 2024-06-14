BREAKING: FG Declares Two day Public Holiday for Eid el Kabir 2024
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria has declared Monday 17, and Tuesday, June 18, 2024, as public holidays to mark the 2024 Eid el Kabir celebration.
As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the permanent secretary in the ministry, Aishetu Gogo Ndayako who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, June 14, said the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.