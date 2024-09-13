Commercial banks and other financial institutions will be closing their branches across the country on Monday

The closure is to comply with the public holiday announced by the federal government to mark Eid-ul-Mawlid

Bank customers are expected to use electronic channels, including ATMs, USSD, and others, to carry out their transactions

Nigerian commercial banks, including Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa, Access Bank and other financial institutions nationwide, will be closed on Monday, 16th September, 2024.

This is in observance of this year’s (2024) Eid-ul-Mawlid, a special day for Islamic faithful in the country.

Nigerian banks to close branches nationwide due to public holiday Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Bank workers to observe public holiday

In a message shared on X and signed by Magdalene Ajani, the permanent secretary of the minister of Interior on behalf of the federal government said the public holiday is to mark the celebration of the Eid-ul-Mawlid, the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

The statement noted that Dr. Tunji-Ojo urged the Muslim Ummah and, by extension, Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of patience, sacrifice, and resilience.

The message reads:

"The Federal Government has declared Monday, 16th September, 2024 as Public Holiday to mark the celebration of the Eid-ul-Mawlid, the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

"The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Muslim Ummah both at home and in the Diaspora on this occasion.

"Dr. Tunji-Ojo urged the Muslim Ummah and, by extension, Nigerians, to imbibe the spirit of patience, sacrifice, and resilience.

While congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the occasion, the Minister implored them to use the opportunity of the period to pray for enduring peace and a more prosperous egalitarian nation."

Bank customers alternatives

Nigerian banks have sent out messages via email and social media platforms to announce the closure of branches nationwide.

They advised customers who were expected to make transactions using electronic banking services.

The major types of E-banking are online Internet banking, mobile banking, USSD, and Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

Nigerian bank apologises to customers

Earlier Legit.ng reported that Unity Bank announced that it had resolved the network issues that had affected its customers.

The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria released a public statement on the network issues.

The bank has apologised for the inconvenience and announced that regular services have been restored

To further address the challenge, the bank has decided to open during weekends to alleviate customers' difficulties and provide additional support.

