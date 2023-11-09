A polytechnic lecturer, Dr Emmanuel Aime, escaped death after he was beaten by hoodlums over alleged missing manhood

Aime would have been beaten to death if not for the intervention of the police in Makurdi, Benue state capital

The state police PRO, Catherine Anene, said two of the suspects were arrested and will be dealt with accordingly

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Benue state, Makurdi - Some hoodlums attacked and beat up a lecturer at Akawe Torkula Polytechnic, Makurdi, Dr Emmanuel Aime, for allegedly stealing manhood.

The incident happened on Wednesday at about 10 a.m. in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

2 arrested for beating poly lecturer over alleged manhood theft in Benue Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

According to the Tribune, an eyewitness said a young man raised the alarm about his organ’s disappearance and pointed at the lecturer, who is also a pastor at Living Faith Church.

In a jiffy, some young people stormed the scene and started beating him.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident said that two people had been arrested.

"Traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, and every other stakeholder should please rise to fight against this barbaric act. Let’s educate people, please. This is too bad.

“Two suspects have been arrested and they will be dealt with accordingly.”

As reported by Leadership, the lecturer was attacked and almost stripped naked after he came out of a bank along Bank Road

Aime was accosted by one of the members of a syndicate who raised alarm over his missing manhood and within a few seconds other members of the group surrounded the lecturer and started beating him.

The lecturer would have been lynched if not for police intervention.

It was also gathered that the suspected syndicate station around banks to extort people who withdraw money from the bank.

Their strategy is to send one of them to approach their victim and raise a false alarm on organ theft before assaulting the victim by collecting his phones and money after which they will run away from the scene.

Benue Pastor, Church Usher Escaped Death Over Alleged Missing Manhood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Pastor of a new generation Church and an alleged usher in his church narrowly escaped death over the alleged missing manhood of a young man in the New Layout area of Kanshio on the outskirts of Makurdi.

The pastor and the usher were beaten to a pulp by angry youths.

Mob lynch cyclist over ‘missing’ passenger’s manhood in Abuja

An angry mob lynched a commercial cyclist, simply identified as Yahuza, over the alleged ‘missing’ manhood of his passenger at Nyanya in Abuja.

A witness, Ibrahim Musa, said the sad incident happened around 5:12 p.m. on Thursday, October 5. He added that the passenger raised an alarm that his manhood had disappeared shortly after he alighted from the bike.

Source: Legit.ng