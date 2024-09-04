In a heartfelt revelation, a former Boko Haram member, Fatima Musa, has expressed deep remorse for destroying her National Certificate in Education

During a community dialogue in Maiduguri, Musa shared her journey from radicalisation to repentance, highlighting the challenges faced by those seeking reintegration

The event, organised by the Allamin Foundation with support from the British Government, aimed to foster understanding and peaceful coexistence among former insurgents and community leaders

In a poignant moment of reflection, Fatima Musa, a former Boko Haram member who has undergone deradicalisation, expressed deep regret over destroying her National Certificate in Education.

Speaking at a community dialogue in Maiduguri on Tuesday, Musa shared her journey from radicalisation to repentance.

Boko Haram female member speaks, regrets destroying her certificate. Photo credit: Adam Abu-bashal/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The dialogue, aimed at fostering understanding, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence, was organised by the Allamin Foundation with support from the British Government under UKaid.

Boko Haram member speaks

The event brought together repentant insurgents and community leaders from Mafa Local Government Area of Borno.

Musa, who was deradicalised alongside other women by the foundation, recounted how she was misled into joining the insurgency at a young age.

"We were misled as young people through the use of religion and later discovered that we went the wrong way after we were deradicalised by the foundation," she said. Musa now seeks forgiveness from her father, who resides in a neighboring country, for joining the sect against his wishes.

Another deradicalised woman, Bintu, also spoke at the event, pleading for forgiveness from the people of Mafa and urging support for the foundation to reach more individuals still in the bush.

Bintu highlighted the challenges faced by repentants, including stigma and harassment, which sometimes drive them back to insurgency.

Boko Haram member repents

Community leaders and residents of Mafa called on the government to enhance the deradicalisation and resettlement process through increased empowerment support.

Babagana Butu, leader of the Civilian Joint Task Force in Mafa, noted that some repentant insurgents have been integrated into their ranks and are now contributing positively to the community.

