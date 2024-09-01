The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has ordered the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and other Service Chiefs to relocate to Sokoto State

This relocation is aimed at intensifying military operations to eliminate the threats posed by bandits

The directive emphasizes the government's commitment to restoring peace and security in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi States

This decision follows a recent surge in violent activities in Sokoto State, including the killing of a traditional ruler, The Punch reported.

Sokoto, which houses the 8th Division of the Nigerian Army, will serve as the base for a major operation targeting criminal elements in the northwest, Leadership reported.

The statement reads:

“The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has expressed his sadness over the activities of terrorists and Bandits terrorizing Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kebbi States and its environs.

“Consequent to this the Minister of State has directed the Chief of Defence Staff and other military chiefs to move to Sokoto which is the Headquarters of the GOC Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and kebbi states with him as part of an intensified effort by the Federal Government to rid the North West of the menace of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism.

“This strategic move underscores the unwavering commitment of the government to restoring peace and security in the region. While in the North West, they will supervise operations and ensure that Bello Turji and his Bandits gang are flushed out.”

