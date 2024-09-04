Kano's tricycle operators have staged a protest against the sudden increase in the fuel price in the state

It was learnt that the price of the commodity got to an all-time higher on Tuesday, September 3, in the state, leading to the sudden protest

The NNPC outlets in the state have also increased the pump price of petrol to N904 per litre on the same day

There is fresh tension as hundreds of tricycle operators in Kano took to the streets on Tuesday, September 3, to protest the recent increase in petroleum prices. The protest was sparked by the hike in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices, which reached as high as N1,200 at some filling stations.

NNPC Limited outlets in the state adjusted their pump prices to N904 per litre, further fueling the protesters' anger.

Fuel scarcity protest in Kano

According to Vanguard, the tricycle operators gathered around the Dangi bridge, causing a temporary disruption to traffic flow in the area.

Abdulazeez Ibrahim, a tricyclist, expressed his frustration, recalling when petrol was sold for N95 and later reduced to N65 during President Shehu Musa Yar'adua's regime.

Ibrahim lamented that prices in Nigeria only seem to go up, never down, making survival increasingly difficult. Residents were stranded as many tricycle operators joined the protest, leaving passengers to complain about the increased transport fares.

Fuel hike: Kano passengers lament

Ramatu Aminu, a passenger, was forced to pay N300 for a journey that normally costs between N150 and N200. The situation is similarly dire in Jigawa State, where petrol prices have soared to N1,350 in Dutse.

Aliyu Katsina, a motorist, reported buying fuel for N1,150 only to discover the price had increased by N300 just hours later.

He said:

“I bought the fuel for N1,150 this morning, but my colleague who went to the same filing station in the afternoon told me he got the fuel for N1,350. That was an increment of N200. It is unfortunate.”

