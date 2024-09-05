The NLC has insisted that it will convene a meeting of its organs in the coming days to respond to the new hike in fuel price

Legit.ng reports that the NLC fumed after the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government ‘clandestinely increased' the pump price of premium motor spirit, popularly known as petrol

However, the labour union set aside talks of a possible strike, asking Nigerians to ‘patiently’ follow its moves

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused President Bola Tinubu of implementing “extreme right policies”.

The union, meanwhile, said it has not decided to embark on a nationwide strike action amid the hike in fuel price.

NLC stated this through its official spokesperson, Benson Upah, who spoke on Wednesday, September 4, in an interview on Arise News monitored by Legit.ng.

Asked about the threat of a potential strike and the effectiveness of the purported planned action, Upah replied:

“Well, we have not said we are going on strike. We said the appropriate organs of the congress will meet to take appropriate decisions, and those decisions will be made public. So, I would want you to be patient to see if a strike will be one of them.”

He added:

“But let’s assume a strike is an option, our strike is the least harmful, as effective as a strike can be. Our strikes are essential to wake the government up and point the right direction.”

