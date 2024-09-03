The Federal Government has clarified the statement from the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources on fuel price

There have been reports that the NNPCL was instructed to sell petrol at N1,000 per litre to Nigerians

The government, in a statement, described the reports as wrong and intended to incite public discontent

The Federal Government has clarified that it did not authorise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to sell petrol at N1,000 per litre.

NNPC limited filling stations adjust prices after minister calls Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobori, has been reported to have asked NNPC to sell petrol at a higher rate, as the current price range of N569 to N617 is no longer sustainable.

FG denies order for new petrol price

In a statement released by the Special Adviser to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Nnemaka Okafor, it was stated that the allegations were incorrect.

The statement reads:

“The Federal Government is compelled to address the outright falsehoods currently being circulated on social media, which claim that the Honourable Minister for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to inflate petroleum prices above the approved pump price.

"This is baseless, malicious, and a deliberate attempt to incite public discontent.” It challenges anyone with evidence supporting these allegations to come forward.

“Such a claim is entirely devoid of truth and should be recognized as an intentional effort to mislead the public."

Emphasising the regulatory framework, the statement clarified that NNPCL operates independently under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) and has a fully empowered Board of Directors.

It added:

“The Ministry of Petroleum Resources does not, and will not, interfere in the internal decisions of NNPCL, including pricing matters."

NNPC filling station’s new fuel price

The Ministry’s response comes amid reports that the NNPC filling stations have adjusted pump petrol pump prices to N855 per litre and N897.

The hike represents a 37% increase from N560 and N630 Nigerians were paying.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the new pump price.

@XtremelifeM said:

"Hand go touch everybody"

@PaulsonObazie wrote:

"So the fuel scarcity was just a distraction for NNPC to increase the pump price, my question is why did the govt or NNPC allowed the citizen to go through painful queue for good 2 months just to increase the price"

Nigerians convert vehicles to use cheaper fuel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that more Nigerians are turning to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to cut fuel expenses, as petrol prices have increased in the past month.

Reports show that some filling stations in certain states ask motorists to pay up to N937 per litre for petrol.

The cheaper fuel alternative, sold at N200, is becoming more attractive to Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng