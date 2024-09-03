Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has led Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party to the condolence visit at the residence of Dada Yar'adua

Dada Yar'adua was the mother of the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, former Chief of Staff Shehu Yar'adua, and Senator Abdulaziz Yar'adua

Shettima was received in Katsina by Governor Umaru Dikko Radda, while Atiku was welcomed by Deputy Governor Alhaji Faruk Lawal Jobe

Vice President Kashim Shettima has been seen in a video leading a delegation of high-profile political leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, on a condolence visit to the family of late Dada Yar'adua.

Dada Yar'adua, the mother of former President Umaru Yar'adua and former Chief of Staff Shehu Yar'adua, passed away on Monday evening, August 2, at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Katsina State at the age of 102.

Videos of Shettima, Atiku, and Peter Obi going to Yar'Adua's family house Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialSKSM, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Three Nigerian leaders born by one mother

She was revered for being one of the few women in Nigeria to have given birth to top politicians, including two-time governor and former President Umaru Yar'adua, former Chief of Staff Shehu Yar'adua, and Senator Abdulaziz Yar'adua.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The news of her passing has elicited an outpouring of condolences and prayers from well-meaning Nigerians, who are paying tribute to her remarkable life and legacy.

How Shettima, Atiku, others were received in Katsina

According to a statement from Stanley Nkwocha, the spokesperson to the vice president, Shettima was received by Governor Dikko Radda.

The statement further read:

"He is accompanied by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa; Ambassador Babagana Kingibe; and the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, Aliyu Modibo."

On his part, Atiku disclosed in a tweet that his delegations were received by the deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Faruk Lawal Jobe, and other members of Governor Radda's cabinet at the Katsina airport.

See the video of Shettime, Atiku, Peter Obi in Katsina here:

Video of Shettima's arrival here:

Atiku's statement here:

Source: Legit.ng