Hajia Dada Yar'adua, mother of former President, Umaru Yar'adua, has passed on at the ripe age of 102

The deceased passed on at the Katsina Teaching Hospital after a brief illness on Monday evening, September 2

Dada was also the mother of the late Shehu Musa Yar'adua and Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar'adua, representing Katsina Central senatorial district

Katsina state - Hajia Dada Yar’adua, mother of former President, Umaru Yar’adua, and former Vice President Shehu Yar’adua, is dead.

It was gathered that Yar’adua’s mother died on Monday, September at the ripe age of 102.

As reported by The Punch, she passed on at the Katsina Teaching Hospital after a brief illness on Monday evening.

The deceased is the mother of former vice president, General Shehu Yar’Adua during the military era (1976-79).

The late ex-president Umaru Yar’Adua (Nigeria’s President, 2007-2010) who died while in office was also a son of the deceased.

Same as Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua representing Katsina Central senatorial district since 2023 and the current Chairman, Senate Committee on Army.

Legit.ng recalls that the Northern Senators Forum appointed Senator Yar’Adua as its new leader after Senator Abdul Ningi stepped down from the position.

Senator Yar’Adua is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Channels Television, burial arrangements for the late Hajia Dada will be announced later by the family.

