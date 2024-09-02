A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has recalled his last encounter with Hajiya Dada, mother of late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua

Hajiya Dada passed on at the age of 102 on Monday evening at the Katsina Teaching Hospital after a brief illness

Saraki prayed that Almighty Allah (SWT) grant late Yar'adua's mother a place in Al-Jannah Firdaus

A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has mourned the death of Hajiya Dada, mother of late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yar’adua’s mother died at the age of 102 at the Katsina Teaching Hospital after a brief illness on Monday evening.

Saraki commiserated with the Yar’adua family over the “incredible woman” passing.

The former Kwara state governor recalled his last encounter with the deceased via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @bukolasaraki.

Saraki said he would always cherish the memory of his last encounter with the deceased.

He described her as a true matriarch with boundless grace, and compassion.

“Her warmth, grace, and compassion were boundless, extending to all who had the privilege of knowing her. My last encounter with her in Katsina State is a memory I will always treasure—filled with her kindness and wisdom. It was a reminder of the remarkable person she was.

“Today, I join the nation to mourn the passing of this incredible woman. May Almighty Allah (SWT) grant her a place in Al-Jannah Firdaus. My thoughts and prayers are with the Yar’Adua family during this difficult time.”

