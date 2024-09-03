President Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over the death of Hajiya Dada, the mother of late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Hajiya Dada, the mother of late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua.

Hajiya Dada passed away on Monday, September 1, at an advanced age, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, faith, and unwavering integrity.

In a statement released by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President, Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the Yar’Adua family, particularly Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, as well as the people of Katsina State, The Punch reported.

Tinubu hails Yar'adua's over developmental impacts

The President also acknowledged the profound impact Hajiya Dada had on countless lives throughout her long and remarkable life.

He said:

“Mourning the loss of Hajiya Dada, we also celebrate her legacy. She was a beacon of compassion, faith, honesty, and good fellowship.

“Her contributions to the well-being of her family and community are immeasurable, and her memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her.”

President Tinubu noted that Hajiya Dada’s life was marked by her steadfast support for her family, her dedication to peace, and the comfort she provided to many, Leadership reported.

He described her as a beloved and remarkable matriarch whose influence extended far beyond her immediate family.

He said:

“Her life was a testament to the virtues of kindness and selflessness. She was a source of peace and joy, and her presence will be sorely missed by all who were touched by her warmth and generosity."

As the nation mourns this significant loss, President Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of Hajiya Dada’s soul, expressing confidence that her legacy will continue to inspire and guide those she left behind.

Saraki mourns late Yar’adua’s mother

