FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) declared a British national, Andrew Wynne, also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey, wanted for an alleged plot to overthrow the democratically elected government in the country.

Legit.ng recalls that the police accused Wynne and an activist, Lucky Ehis Obinyan, of building a network of sleeper cells to topple Tinubu's government and plunge the nation into crisis.

As reported by TheCable, these are the 10 things to know about the police manhunt for Wynne and the alleged coup plot.

10 things about alleged coup plot

The police are investigating the activities of a foreign national and “local elements” allegedly plotting a regime change.

Nine suspects are said to have been arrested. The police said intelligence revealed that they received significant financial backing from foreign sources to destabilize the country through violence, false information, and unlawful activities.

Andrew Wynne, a Britain national, is said to be the mastermind of the plot. The police said he rented a space at Labour House, Abuja for “Iva Valley Bookshop” and established “STARS of Nations School” as a cover for his alleged subversive activities.

Police said he was the target when security operatives raided the Labour House in August.

The invitation of the NLC president, Joe Ajaero by the police is said to be “aimed at clearing” his relationship with the Briton.

The police said “Following the interaction between the police investigation team and the NLC president, there is now a clearer understanding of the focus of the ongoing police investigation and the dept of Andrew Whynne’s subversive network and activities”

The police said documentary evidence and confessions indicate that Wynne financed and guided efforts to mobilise violent efforts aimed at overthrowing the government.

Andrew Wynne has allegedly fled the country and both he and his local coordinator, Lucky Ehis Obiyan, have been declared wanted. A global manhunt has been launched to apprehend them.

The nine arrested suspects have been arraigned in court on charges of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.

The inspector general of police, Kayode Egbetokun, has activated the global police networks to support the investigation.

Briton reacts to alleged plot to 'overthrow' Tinubu’s govt

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wynne denied plotting to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

Wynne said he is not on the run and is more than ready to speak to the Nigerian authorities on the allegation.

His wife said that her husband is being accused falsely by a Nigerian who is owning him money.

