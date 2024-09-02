A Briton, Andrew Wynne, has denied plotting to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration

Wynne said he is not on the run and is more than ready to speak to the Nigerian authorities on the allegation

Whynne’s wife said that her husband is being accused falsely by a Nigerian who is owning him money

A Briton, Andrew Wynne, has responded to the allegation of plotting to overthrow a democratically elected government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wynne, who was declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) denied any wrongdoing.

Andrew Wynne said he is more than ready to speak to the Nigerian authorities.

Source: Twitter

He is not on the run and is more than ready to speak to the Nigerian authorities.

He stated this during an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Monday, September 2.

“I am more than happy to talk with the police, I am more than happy to have a discussion on WhatsApp or Zoom, I am more than happy to go to London and meet with officials from the Nigerian High Commission. If they want to start a conversation then I think that is more than adequate,”

Why my husband is falsely accused

Whynne’s Nigerian wife said that her husband is being accused falsely by a Nigerian who is owning him money.

She alleged that the Nigerian is looking for ways to throw Wynne out of the country to avoid paying his debt.

“My husband is falsely accused, he has never been a terrorist. He is being accused because one Mr. Olumide is owing him and is not ready to pay him.

“The case is in court even now. So, he is just doing anything he can to intimidate and throw him out of the country"

Andrew Wynne: Wanted Briton speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wynne accused of inciting insurrection by Nigeria, urged the government to address protesters’ demands rather than treat them as criminals.

Wynne, whom the Bola Tinubu government said also bears the name Drew Povey, was reacting to the government’s allegation of building “a network of sleeper cells to topple” the APC administration “and plunge the nation into chaos".

Legit.ng gathered that the government had earlier raided and sealed Wynne's bookshop in Abuja

