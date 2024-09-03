The Federal Government has issued warnings of heavy rainfall across 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory

These forecasts were issued separately by the National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre under the Federal Ministry of Environment.

As reported by The Punch, the predictions cover the periods from August 30 to September 2, 2024, and from September 2 to 3, 2024.

The initial flood forecast indicated that certain areas and their surroundings are expected to experience significant rainfall, potentially leading to flooding during the specified period from August 30 to September 3, 2024, Leadership reported.

List of states predicted to experience heavy rainfall

1. Adamawa State: Mubi, Shelleng, Demsa, Numan, Song

2. Bauchi State: Azare, Jama’are, Itas, Misau

3. Borno State: Biu, Mallam Fatori, Damasak, Kukawa

4. Gombe State: Nafada

5. Jigawa State: Hadejia, Miga, Dutse, Gumel, Ringim, Diginsa

6. Kaduna State: Kachia

7. Kano State: Wudil, Sumaila, Kunchi, Kano, Karaye, Gwarzo, Bebeji, Tudun Wada, Gezawa

8. Katsina State: Bakori, Bindawa, Funtua, Jibia, Kaita, Katsina, Daura

9. Kebbi State: Sakaba, Argungu, Gwandu

10. lateau State: Shendam, Langtang, Wase

11. Rivers State: Port Harcourt

12. Niger State: Ibi, New Bussa

13. Sokoto State: Gada, Goronyo, Isa, Makira, Wamakko, Gagawa, Shagari, Silame, Sokoto

14. Taraba State: Bolleri, Bandawa, Dampar, Ngaruwa, Serti, Donga, Takum

15. Yobe State: Jakusko, Dapchi, Damasak, Geidam, Gashua, Machina, Gasma

16. Zamfara State: Anka, Bukkuyum, Bungudu, Gummi, Gusau, Kaura Namoda, Majara, Maradun, Shinkafi.

Other states and their predicted areas to experience heavy rainfall

In addition to the previous forecast from August 25th, 2024, the ministry has predicted that other areas and their surroundings are likely to experience heavy rainfall, which could result in flooding from September 2-3, 2024.

1. Bauchi State: Tafawa Balewa, Bauchi, Jemaa, Kafin Madaki

2. Borno State: Ngala

3. Gombe State: Bajoga

4. Jigawa State: Gwaram

5. Kaduna State: Jaji, Kauru, Kafanchan, Zaria

6. Kebbi State: Kalgo, Birnin Kebbi, Gauri – Banza

7. Plateau State: Mangu, Bukuru, Jos

8. Niger State: Lapai, Suleja

10. Sokoto State: Gagawa

11. Taraba State: Kambari, Duchi, Garkowa, Gassol, Gun gun Bodel, Mayo Ranewo, Mutum Biyu

12. Yobe State: Kanamma, Damaturu, Potiskum

13. Kogi State: Omala, Abejukolo, Zugbe

14. Nasarawa State: Rukubi, Ado, Aso, Mararaba, Agima, Gidan Dogo, Keffi, Lafia, Loko, Odogbo, Wamba, Tunga, Udeni

15. Ebonyi State: Abakaliki, Echara, Ezilo

16. Benue State: Abinsi, Agaku, Agyo, Buruku, Gbajimba, Gboko, Gogo, Igumale, Katsina-Ala, Makurdi, Mbapa, Otobi, Otukpo, Udoma, Ugba, Ugbokolo, Ugbokpo, Ukpiam

17. Enugu State: Nsukka

18. Federal Capital Territory (FCT): Abuja CBD, Asokoro, Bwari, Damagaza, Garki I and II, Guzape, Gwarinpa, Kubwa, Kuje, Kukwaba, Kurudu, Lokogoma, Lugbe, Mabushi, Maitama, Nyanya, Wuse I and II

19. Cross River State: Obubra

Jebba residents in Niger advised to evacuate

Additionally, the ministry stated:

“Due to the rising water levels of the River Niger, residents downstream of Jebba are urged to evacuate. All relevant stakeholders should be informed.”

On Sunday, the National Emergency Management Agency announced that fatalities from severe flooding in Nigeria have increased to 192 across 29 states.

Flooding: 49 people died, over 41,000 displaced, says NEMA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at least 49 people have lost their lives, and thousands have been displaced in northeastern Nigeria due to severe flooding caused by heavy rains.

The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) reported on Monday, August 26, that the flooding has severely affected the states of Jigawa, Adamawa, and Taraba, with 41,344 people displaced.

NEMA spokesperson Manzo Ezekiel emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that the country is just entering the peak flood season, particularly in the northern regions.

