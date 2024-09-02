Victor Osimhen is expected to lead the Super Eagles attack as Nigeria begin their quest to qualify for AFCON 2025

The Napoli striker scored ten goals in the qualifying series for the 2023 AFCON, twice as many goals as the next most prolific marksman

He is scheduled to arrive in Uyo on Monday, September 2, along with Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman and other invited stars

The Super Eagles camp opens on Monday, September 2, ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

Having finished the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as runners-up, the qualifying campaign for the next edition in Morocco is now underway.

Nigeria host neighbours Benin inside the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, September 7, while they take on Rwanda in Kigali three days later.

Victor Osimhen and other 22 invited players are expected in Uyo as Nigeria prepare for AFCON qualifiers.

On Tuesday, the Nigeria Football Federation released a 23-man list of players to prosecute the crucial matches.

With the camp thrown open, Punch reports that Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukweuze, Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey, and Victor Boniface are expected to arrive on Monday.

Stanley Nwabali, Semilogo Ajayi, Victor Osimhen, Ola Aina, Amas Obasogie, Olisa Ndah, and Taiwo Awoniyi are among those billed for arrival before the close of the day.

Having featured for their respective clubs on Sunday, Maduka Okoye, Raphael Onyedika, and Kelechi Iheanacho are expected as soon as possible.

Eguavoen to take charge of Super Eagles

After German tactician Bruno Labbadia turned down the NFF offer, technical director Augustine Eguavoen will lead the Eagles.

He will be assisted by Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede, along with Rangers head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu.

Last season Fidelis and Daniel finished first and second respectively in the Nigerian League.

Embattled Osimhen, who failed in his quest to leave Napoli during the summer transfer window, is expected to lead the attack.

Conte's stance on Osimhen unchanged

Legit.ng earlier reported that Napoli manager Antonio Conte responded to questions over the possibility of Victor Osimhen returning to the first team.

Osimhen remains a Partenopei, Conte's stance remains unchanged as the Italian tactician says the Nigerian forward is not in his plans.

This decision was evident when Osimhen was omitted from Napoli’s squad for their dramatic Serie A victory over Parma, with new signing Lukaku also on the scoresheet.

