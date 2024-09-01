Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has formed a 13-member committee to negotiate the implementation of the new N70,000 minimum wage, with the first meeting set for September 4

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has established a 13-member committee to negotiate the implementation of the new minimum wage in the state.

In a statement released on Sunday in Ado Ekiti, the Governor's Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, announced that the committee's first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 4.

President Bola Tinubu had previously signed the new minimum wage bill, setting a monthly wage of N70,000 into law in July.

The committee, which is chaired by the Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, comprises members from both the government and organized labour sectors in the state, The Punch reported.

Representing the government are the Commissioner for Finance, Akintunde Oyebode; Special Adviser on Labour Matters, Kayode Fatomiluyi; and the Accountant General/Permanent Secretary, Titilayo Olayinka. Others include Permanent Secretaries Julius Bamise (Ministry of Justice), Oluwadare Jolumo (Ministry of Finance), and Janet Ajibola (Office of Establishment and Service Matters).

From the Organized Labour side, the committee includes Olufemi Ajoloko, Chairman of the Joint Negotiation Council; Olatunde Kolapo, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress; Sola Adigun, Chairman of the Trade Union Congress; Yetunde Emmanuel, Secretary of JNC; Dr. Israel Taiwo, Secretary of NLC; and Yemi Peters, Secretary of TUC, Leadership reported.

