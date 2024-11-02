The NIS launched a contactless passport application system on November 1, allowing applicants to renew their international passports from home without visiting any NIS office

Abuja, FCT - The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) launched the contactless passport application system on Friday, November 1.

This system allows applicants to renew their international passports from the comfort of their homes without needing to visit any NIS office for capture, fingerprinting, or anything.

How to use NIS contactless passport application system

To renew passports using the current system, applicants will download the NIS Contactless Biometrics App.

The mobile app, available on Google Play Store and App Store, will help applicants capture their faces and fingerprints. Follow the steps below to use the Contactless Biometrics App:

1. Launch the app and register as a new user.

2. Initiate a passport renewal application.

3. Input your NIN to autofill biodata.

4. Complete other required biodata fields.

5. Then, proceed to capture with the contactless option.

6. Seamlessly capture your fingerprints and face.

7. Select payment method and make payment.

Can I switch to contactless passport renewal?

Legit.ng gathers that existing applicants with appointment dates can switch to contactless renewal.

"Yes, existing applicants who do not want to go for physical biometrics enrollment can make a switch," the NIS said.

Is the contactless capture option compulsory?

According to the NIS, the contactless capture option for passport renewal is not compulsory.

Applicants are at liberty to choose either contactless or physical capture.

"Also, the contactless option is only available for renewals and for persons above 18 years of age," the NIS added.

