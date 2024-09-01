A number of filling stations are still shut in some Nigerian cities while some continue to sell fuel for as much as between N700 and N1,000 per litre

Although the NNPCL said logistics challenges were among the factors that caused the fuel queues seen in Lagos and some parts of the country, Primate Ayodele is displeased with the organisation

The cleric has released a video where he counselled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to "reform" the NNPCL as soon as possible

FCT, Abuja - The spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has asked President Bola Tinubu to immediately reform the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

Nabena said this in a video posted on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, August 31, while reacting to the current fuel scarcity.

Primate Elijah Ayodele calls for a total reform of the NNPCL. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

The outspoken cleric said:

“NNPCL, I am saying the right thing now and they (Nigerian authorities) are not taking it serious (sic). There will be high increase in gas. Petroleum, there will still be scarcity. And of course, there are some hidden things that are going on in the NNPCL that the government need to be involved.

“And there should be total reform in NNPCL if you want things to go out well.

“NUPENG, PENGASSAN, might go on strike.”

Watch Primate Ayodele’s video below:

Legit.ng reports that queues were observed at fuel stations in some parts of Lagos on Saturday, August 31, as motorists were seen lining up at various fuel stations, while some have remained shut.

Consequently, residents in the state lamented the hike in fares following the increase in the fuel price in the country.

The commuters noted that the development had affected their cost of living including transport.

