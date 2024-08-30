The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has begun seeking to transfer the operation of Warri and Kaduna refineries to private firms

The NNPC disclosed this in a statement posited on its X handle on Thursday, August 29, 2024

The company disclosed that it is seeking reputable companies to operate and manage the refineries

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) seeks reputable operations and maintenance companies to manage Warri and Kaduna refineries.

The oil company disclosed this in a statement on social media on Friday, August 29, 2024.

NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari seeks private firms for Kaduna and Warri refineries

NNPC boss discloses refineries will be ready soon

Experts believe that the NNPC's move negates the earlier position of its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, that the refineries would become operational by the end of 2024.

The Warri refinery was commissioned in 1978 in Warri, Delta State. It is a conversion refinery with a nameplate distillation capacity of 125,000 barrels daily.

The refinery’s complex includes a 1978 petrochemical plant that produces 13,000 million tons per annum of polypropylene and 18,000 metric tons of carbon black, intended to supply markets in the South-South and South-West regions.

BusinessDay reports that the Kaduna refinery, which has an installed capacity of 50,000 barrels per day, was commissioned in 1980 to supply petroleum products to Northern Nigeria.

The facility's capacity was expanded to 100,000 barrels per day in 1983 by the addition of 50,000 barrels of crude train to product to produce lubricating oils.

The refinery’s capacity again expanded to 60,000 barrels per day, and its nameplate was recently increased to 110,000 barrels per day.

In 1986, the capacity of the first crude train was expanded to 60,000 bpd. The expansions have increased the current nameplate capacity of the refinery to 110,000 bpd.

Port Harcourt refinery ready to produce

The NNPCL announced the mechanical completion of the Port Harcourt Refinery in December last year, as the Dangote Refinery is ready to ship its first petroleum products.

The Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, said that when it resumes operation, the Port Harcourt Refinery will produce two million litres of petrol and 2.2 million litres of diesel daily.

Oshundun said that the old facility would produce 54,000 barrels daily, while the new one, which is almost completed, would start production by the end of the year.

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, disclosed this after an inspection tour of the facility in the company of the leadership of labour unions, adding that the combined capacities of the facilities would produce 10 million litres of petrol daily.

Dangote refinery test runs petrol production

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Refinery is test-running petrol production ahead of roll-out in September.

The company had expressed readiness to roll out the product after the Nigerian government agreed to begin the sale of crude oil to local refineries in naira.

The refinery has since been producing and shipping other petroleum products, such as diesel and aviation fuel.

Oil marketers set date to end petrol scarcity

Legit.ng earlier reported that the national president of the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA, Bennet Korie, has expressed hope that Nigerians will heave a sign of relief and achieve complete petroleum availability by September when the Dangote and Port Harcourt refineries begin operations.

Korie disclosed this as he addressed vital challenges affecting the oil and gas industry at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

He disclosed that the Dangote Refinery would boost the petrol supply and spur competition.

