The development is expected to strengthen the position of the energy company in the Nigerian oil and gas industry

It noted that the Petroleum Mining Lease for Olo and Petroleum Prospecting License for Olo West will be issued after important steps

The acquisition of the Olo and Olo West marginal fields for a total consideration of $19.5 million has been announced by Aradel Energy Resources.

A marginal field is an oil field that has not been fully developed at a given point in time and may not provide enough net income to justify development.

Aradel's production capacity is anticipated to be greatly increased, solidifying its position in the Nigerian oil and gas business, following its acquisition of the Olo and Olo West Fields from TotalEnergies EP Nigeria and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

The energy company claimed that upon the completion of approved field development plans and the payment of applicable Ministerial Consent fees, the Petroleum Mining Lease (for Olo) and Petroleum Prospecting License (for Olo West) will be issued.

The company said,

“The addition of Olo and Olo West Marginal fields to Aradel’s portfolio of assets is a significant inorganic growth milestone in furtherance of Aradel’s vision and long-term strategy to provide sustainable energy solutions that support economic growth."

In order to advance energy security in Nigeria through both organic and inorganic growth, Aradel's CEO and managing director, Adegbite Falade, stated that the acquisition of the Olo and Olo West Marginal Fields is a significant step.

“We want to commend the unwavering commitment of the Ministers of Petroleum Resources, and our regulator – the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission in supporting this acquisition, within the framework of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA),” Falade said.

He added,

“We also want to commend the NNPC and TotalEnergies for their commitment to grow Nigeria’s oil and gas production, even from marginal fields.”

Notably, the Olo and Olo West marginal fields are situated in the Eastern Niger Delta, 80 kilometers northwest of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, within the boundaries of the former OML 58.

