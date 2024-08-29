President Bola Tinubu has been commended for appointing new Directors-General for the Department of State Services (DSS) and National Intelligence Agency (NIA)

The Advocates of Justice in Africa (AJA) urged President Tinubu to extend this sanitization to the oil and gas sector by replacing the heads of the NNPC, NUPRC, and NMDPRA

The group said the immediate appointment of capable hands is urgently needed before Tinubu's government loses face completely

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been called upon to replace the heads of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The Advocates of Justice in Africa (AJA) said Tinubu should extend this sanitization to the oil and gas sector as he did with the Department of State Services (DSS) and National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

AJA cited the sector's failure to effectively manage resources, lack of transparency and accountability, and widespread corruption as reasons for the urgent need for new leadership.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Barrister Johnson Ali Usman and made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, August 29.

The group said replacing the current heads of NNPC, NUPRC, and NMDPRA is crucial to address the sector's challenges and prevent further damage to the President's reputation.

Usman alleged that the continuous stay in office of those leading the agencies has done more harm than good to Tinubu's image.

“The oil and gas sector is plagued by fuel scarcity, pipeline vandalism, and oil theft, resulting in billions of dollars lost to fraudulent activities. Despite the sector's potential to drive economic growth, it has been plagued by inefficiencies, corruption, and mismanagement.

“The lack of transparency and accountability in the sector has led to widespread corruption, with billions of dollars lost to fraudulent activities.

“We urge President Tinubu to appoint capable hands to lead the oil and gas sector immediately. This will give Nigerians confidence in his administration's ability to address the sector's challenges and prevent further damage to his government's reputation.

“The immediate appointment of capable hands is urgently needed before this government loses face completely.”

