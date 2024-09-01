Shehu Sani speaks 2 things law does not allow people to change

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has disclosed the two things the law does not allow people to change

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, said the law allows people to change their name and religion.

Sani wondered why the law doesn’t allow people to change their ethnicity and age.

Sani asked why the law is rigid on change of ethnicity and age. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

He asked why the law is rigid on change of ethnicity and age.

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani.

Sani wrote:

“The law allows you to change your name and religion.

“The law doesn’t allow you to change your ethnicity and age.

“Why is the law rigid on the latter?”

Why law doesn't allow change of age, ethnicity

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on why the law does not allow people chnage their age and ethnicity.

@AdloveGlo

If the law allows people to change their age and ethnicity, that means the law permits fraud. Age is time, while ethnicity is in our DNA.

@Gviev

It's in your DNA.... you can't change such.

@XtremelifeM

Because changing your ethnicity and age would require altering biological laws, but changing your name and religion don’t.

@Onyeani_Kalu

Ethnicity and Age are given by God your creator, name and religion is man made, that is why.

@aliu_syaro

Ethnicity is inherent attribute, and age is time. While the former cannot be tempered, the latter can be manipulated.

@chidi1989

The law is stricter on ethnicity and age because they are more deeply tied to legal and historical records. Changing these could complicate things like identity verification and official documentation, which is why the rules remain rigid.

