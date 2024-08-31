Nigeria's presidential jets and other assets being seized by a Chinese firm have continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians

Recall that Gbenga Daniel's government in Ogun state entered a deal with the firm, which his successor, Ibikunle Amosun, terminated, and this led to the legal battle

Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner who spoke with Legit.ng on the matter, identified two root causes of such development

Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner, has commented on the seizure of Nigeria's national assets, including presidential jets, by a Chinese firm, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Company Limited, following a breach of an agreement between the company and the Ogun state government.

The Chinese firm entered into the deal with Gbenga Daniel's administration in the state, but his successor, Ibikunle Amosun, terminated it.

How Chinese firm seizes Nigeria's national assets

While the firm has tried to retrieve its rights in several courts in Nigeria, it has failed. However, it has secured a judgment to seize some of Nigeria's assets in at least three countries.

The Chinese firm had announced its openness to negotiations with the Nigerian government, but the former governors involved in the deal disagreed over the company's claims.

Amosun warned Nigeria against negotiating with the Chinese firm, describing it as a fraudulent organisation and vowed to defend his actions at any time. On the other hand, Daniel promised to provide the necessary documents for Nigeria to reclaim the seized assets.

Lawyer reacts to seizure of Nigeria's presidential jets

Reacting to the development in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng Barrister Hassan identified failure to service the contract and a lack of continuity of governance in Nigeria.

His comment reads:

"In international trading, there are contracts that need to be serviced, but because of the laxity in our government, most contracts are not being serviced as they should be. Lack of continuation in government is part of the root cause of the issue of contracts, especially with international bodies.

"For any contract to be sealed by the government, the accountant general of the federation and minister of finance must be aware, but that is not the case in our country. The government should be encouraged to check records of past administrations so that it can continue where their work stopped."

