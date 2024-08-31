Popular human rights activist Hamzat Lawal revealed that the next wave of nationwide protests in Nigeria will not occur on October 1

FCT, Abuja—Popular human rights activist and Executive Director of Connected Development (CODE) Hamzat Lawal has revealed that the next wave of nationwide protests in Nigeria will not be held on October 1, as some have speculated.

Lawal emphasized that the upcoming protests would not adhere to a specific date or time, signalling a shift in strategy by the movement.

Hamzat Lawal speaks on new protests Photo credit: @CODEActivist

He said:

"I bet you the next protest that would happen won't have a date or time. Some people are saying October 1st, but that's not the plan."

He explained that the uncertainty surrounding the timing is intentional, designed to keep authorities on their toes and ensure the movement's momentum remains unpredictable and potent.

Lawal says economic hardship fueling dissent

Lawal highlighted the economic hardships faced by ordinary Nigerians as the primary catalyst for the upcoming protests.

He painted a grim picture of the current economic reality, comparing the situation to just a few years ago.

He said:

"Before now, 12,000 Naira could fill your tank, and if you earned 18,000 Naira, 5,000 Naira would be enough for public transport, whether you were in Lagos, the Southeast, or the North.

"Today, even 30,000 Naira isn't enough for transportation."

Lawal also noted the skyrocketing prices of goods and services, which have left many Nigerians unable to afford basic necessities.

He lamented:

"Everything keeps going up. You go to the shop, ask for a price, and often turn back because it's too expensive. Within hours, the price changes again."

Lawal demands for transparency, accountability

Lawal called for greater transparency in federal government spending and questioned the whereabouts of the funds supposedly saved from the removal of fuel subsidies.

He said:

"They say they removed the subsidy, and from the last allocation, they shared close to 3 trillion Naira.

"Where is this money? We can't feel it. Children are still dropping out of school because families can't afford 3,000 Naira for examination fees."

Lawal decries unfulfilled promises in educational sector

Lawal criticized the government for failing to deliver on its promises of free education, pointing out that hidden charges continue to burden families.

"Our politicians are so smart; everything is 'free,' but there are hidden charges,"

Why Nigerians should take action, Lawal explains

Lawal concluded by hinting at the potential intensity of the upcoming protests, suggesting that they may not remain entirely peaceful.

Lawal urged Nigerians not to remain silent in the face of these challenges, stressing that silence would only lead to further deterioration of the situation.

He warned:

"Now is not the time to keep quiet. If we stay silent, things will continue to get worse."

Sanusi decries spate of hardship in Nigeria

