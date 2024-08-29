As focus remains on the implementation of the new national minimum wage, NLC president, Joe Ajaero, has restated his commitment to the agitation for better welfare for Nigerian workers

Ajaero declared that the NLC remains undeterred by alleged attempts to undermine its efforts

Ajaero spoke on Thursday, August 29, shortly after he left the police intelligence response team (IRT) office in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Thursday, August 29, said the council will "press for" the implementation of the newly-approved N70,000 new national minimum wage "as soon as possible".

Ajaero stated this after returning to the Labour House in the Central Business District, Abuja, in the wake of honouring an invitation by the police.

He said during a chat with journalists:

"We are out to continue the struggle, we’ve gotten minimum wage but we can’t be intimidated, we have to press for its implementation as soon as possible.

"Every other thing that will make the welfare of the Nigerian workers worthwhile, we will be involved in it."

Legit.ng had reported how Ajaero met police operatives on Thursday, August 29.

The labour chief entered the premises of the intelligence response team (IRT) at Old Abattoir by Guzape Junction, at about 10:17 am on Thursday, August 29, alongside lawyers and associates.

He honoured a summon by the police over allegations of terrorism financing, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony.

Following his visit to the police facility on Thursday, August 29, the 59-year-old activist was allowed to leave after writing a statement.

NLC warns of indefinite strike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NLC instructed all its members across the country to participate in a peaceful procession on Thursday, August 29.

NLC warned that if Ajaero is arrested, all workers across Nigeria would commence an indefinite strike.

