Members of the Adamawa state chapter of the NLC visited Governor Ahmadu Fintiri on Monday, August 26

Legit.ng reports that workers in Adamawa state are in a joyous mood after confirming that they were paid the new N70,000 national minimum wage

Today, Monday, August 26, Governor Fintiri stressed that he will always prioritise issues affecting the masses

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Yola, Adamawa state - Ahmadu Fintiri, the governor of Adamawa, on Monday, August 26, received a 'thank you visit' from the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by Emmanuel Fashe.

Legit.ng reports that the labour leaders visited the Adamawa governor to appreciate his efforts on the recently implemented N70,000 minimum wage paid to workers in August.

The Bola Tinubu government approved N70,000 as the new national minimum wage after a back-and-forth with the organised labour. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Minimum wage: Jubilation as Adamawa workers receive N70k

During the meeting, Fintiri promised to always implement pro-people policies while calling on the Bola Tinubu-led administration to "put on their thinking caps and do more for Nigerians".

The governor's full statement reads:

"Today, I received a thank you visit from the NLC Adamawa State Chapter, led by Comrade Emmanuel Fashe, at my office. They came to appreciate our efforts on the recently implemented N70,000 minimum wage, which was paid to workers this month.

"I made it clear that when it comes to matters affecting the common man or our workforce, I, Fintiri, will not hesitate to implement policies for the greater good.

"I also called on the federal government to put on their thinking caps and do more for Nigerians. People shouldn't have to protest or cry out before we listen."

Read more on minimum wage

Kano provides update on minimum wage implementation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as attention remains on the implementation of the new national minimum wage, a basis for negotiation between the Kano state government and the workers is still not in place.

As reported by a Nigerian newspaper on August 25, the committee set up by the Kano state government to advise it on the process of implementing the new minimum wage is yet to submit its report.

Source: Legit.ng