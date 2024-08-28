Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed all its members nationwide to embark on a peaceful procession on Thursday, August 29.

Emmanuel Ugboaja, the general secretary of the NLC, disclosed this in a letter addressed to all affiliates on Wednesday, August 28.

In Abuja, members of the central working committee (CWC) and other supporters are asked to gather at the NLC national headquarters by 8:00 am to accompany President Joe Ajaero to the police station.

Recall that last week, the police summoned Ajaero over allegations of terrorism financing, cybercrime, and other charges.

This summon was issued in a letter from the deputy commissioner of police intelligence response team, signed by the assistant commissioner of police, Adamu Muazu, which warned that failure to attend could result in arrest.

Ugboaja said that the procession is in response to the recent invitation by the police to Ajaero, to appear for interrogation "on trumped-up charges" in August.

The labour official threatened that if Ajaero is arrested, all workers across Nigeria will proceed on an indefinite strike.

Ugboaja's letter partly reads:

“This peaceful march is a united stand against the unjust actions aimed at intimidating our leadership and stifling the voice of Nigerian workers.

“We urge all members to remain peaceful and orderly throughout the procession and prayer session.

“If for any reason, the President is detained; all workers nationwide shall proceed on indefinite strike."

NLC affiliates to join likely strike

Earlier, Legit.ng noted NLC affiliate unions that are ready to join the likely indefinite nationwide strike.

Among unions that have already given strike notices to their members are the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), and the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN).

