Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has arrived at a key facility of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that Ajaero entered the premises of the intelligence response team (IRT) at Old Abattoir by Guzape Junction, at about 10:17 am on Thursday, August 29. The labour leader arrived at the facility alongside Femi Falana (SAN), Marshal Abubakar, Deji Adeyanju, and other senior officials of the NLC.

Ajaero honoured a summon by the police over allegations of treason and terrorism financing.

The police had, in an invitation last week, asked Ajaero to appear at the Force headquarters.

The invitation came in the wake of a night raid by the police on the NLC national secretariat in Abuja.

Police representatives said the raid was to uncover inflammatory materials in connection with the recent 'End Bad Governance In Nigeria' protest.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Following the police summon, the NLC threatened to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike if Ajaero is arrested.

Among unions that have already given strike notices to their members are the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), and the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN).

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng