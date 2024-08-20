Over 12,000 APC members from the Ondo Central senatorial district have defected to the PDP, just three months before the Ondo State governorship election

Led by Dr. Adeniran Oyebade, a former APC senatorial aspirant, the defectors pledged their support for the PDP and its candidate, Agboola Ajayi

Hon. Agboola Ajayi, the PDP governorship candidate, welcomed the new members and emphasized the importance of collaboration to secure victory

Ondo state - Over 12,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the six local government areas of Ondo Central senatorial district have defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is, however, coming three months to the governorship election in Ondo State.

APC member defect to PDP to support Agboola Ajaji governorship bid Photo credit: @CAPT_Vincent

Source: UGC

The group of former APC members was led by Dr. Adeniran Oyebade, a former senatorial aspirant for Ondo Central, The Punch reported.

Defectees pledge support for PDP

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Oyebade expressed his commitment to supporting the PDP and its governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, in the upcoming election.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He revealed that after spending over nine years with the APC and contributing significantly, he received no recognition or reward.

PDP guber candidate, Ajayi announces committment for service

In welcoming the defectors, Hon. Ajayi emphasized his readiness to serve the people and lead the state to prosperity if given the necessary support in the November election, The Nation reported.

Ajayi urged PDP leaders in Ondo West to collaborate with the new members to further strengthen the party in the region.

Mr. Agboola Ajayi called on PDP leaders and members to collaborate with the new entrants to secure victory in the upcoming election.

He stated:

"As I welcome these new members, I urge our leaders, especially in Ondo West Local Government, to embrace and work with them to ensure our success on November 16.

"We must all come together and make sure the PDP emerges victorious on November 16.

"I want to assure the people of Ondo State that I am fully prepared to serve them if they support me in the November election."

Ex-senate president Pius Anyim defects to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the announcement on Saturday, July 13, at the Pa Oruta Ngele Township Stadium in Abakaliki during the Grand Finale of the APC Local Government election campaign.

Source: Legit.ng