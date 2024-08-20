Nigerians have hailed the students of a secondary school in Ondo State over their West African Senior School Certificate Examination performance

The students' stellar performance in the examination became public knowledge after their school released them online

It was observed that the brilliant 15 students had distinctions and good grades across different subjects

Calvary International College, an Akure-based school, has spotlighted the performance of 15 of its students in the WASSCE.

The secondary school prided itself as not just a school but a haven of future champions.

In a Facebook post, the school released the results of the 15 students and caught netizens' attention.

The school wrote:

"2024 WAEC RESULTS.

"Our commitment to excellence speaks volume.

"We are not just a school, we are the haven of excellence for future champions."

Ijimakinwa Oluwatamilore Etemewei, one of the spotlighted students, got six A1's in subjects such as general mathematics, civic education and biology.

Another one, Iwabi Ann, got an A1 in civic education, animal husbandry and chemistry.

Nigerians commended the school and the students

Fagoroye Abiodun Bamidele said:

"Congratulations.

"More grace in Jesus name."

Lil-bobby Azeez Bolarinwa said:

"This is fantabulous... Admission is on!!!

"Congratulations to all students."

Babalola Olayemi said:

"Up Calvary. Congratulations to the future leaders."

Ajulo Omojesu said:

"Congratulations ! ! !.

"More Wins In Jesus Name."

Olufemi Ogunsua said:

"Congratulations.

"More success in the mighty name of Jesus Christ."

Hannah Kemi said:

"So impressive, congratulations to you all."

Oluwayemisi Adu said:

"Congratulations to this great citadel of learning, what a great achievement, keep it up,more wins."

Bunmi Adeloye said:

"We are simply the best school around. Join the winning school. Admission is ongoing."

