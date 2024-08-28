Lagos police have confirmed the death of a woman reportedly who passed away during a butt lift surgery

The 36-year-old woman allegedly died while undergoing ‘Brazilian butt lift surgery at a clinic in Lekki, Lagos

Lagos police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development to the press on Wednesday in a statement, adding that the nurse who carried out the procedure has been arrested

The Lagos state police command has arrested a nurse in the Lekki area of the state following the death of a 36-year-old woman known only as Abiola.

Woman dies during butt lift surgery, police react.

Source: Facebook

How did the woman die?

Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed in a statement on Wednesday, August 28, that the driver of the deceased reported the incident to the Maroko Police Division.

Hundeyin said the driver reported that his employer, a resident of Diamond Estate in Sangotedo-Lekki, whom he drove to a clinic in Lekki Phase 1 for a cosmetic procedure to enhance her figure, specifically, a Brazilian Butt Lift, died, Channels TV reported.

He said:

”Upon our arrival, the clinic owner directed a nurse to administer the injection on Abiola. Moments later, chaos ensued as the woman lost consciousness and started gasping for breath.

“Desperate for help, the driver rushed Abiola to another hospital in Lekki Phase 1 but she was confirmed dead by the staff on duty upon arrival.”

Hundeyin added that detectives had visited the scene, where they meticulously gathered evidence, inspected and photographed her remains and subsequently transported the corpse to a public morgue for autopsy.

He confirmed that the nurse involved has been taken into custody and the commissioner of police, Adegoke Fayoade, has asked for an investigation into the harrowing incident, The Punch reported.

