FCT, Abuja - Police operatives have arrested navy personnel, Abdul Rasheed Muhammad, over the death of Aminu, the son of former Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral I. I. Ibrahim (retd).

Muhammad killed Aminu and stole his Prado SUV two weeks ago in the Maitama area of Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igweh, made this known while parading the suspect in Abuja on Wednesday, August 28.

As reported by The Punch, Igwe disclosed that the car had been recovered.

"I want to inform you that Abdul Rasheed Muhammad, a serving Nigerian Navy personnel, committed the murder. He has confessed to the crime, and we have recovered the Prado Jeep.”

Muhammad, who is deployed to the former Chief of Naval Staff’s residence confessed to the crime.

The suspect told news men that is a guard and a seaman in the Navy.

He confessed that the victim did not do anything to me when he killed and stole his car.

Narrating how he carried out the operation, he said:

“I work at the house. He wanted to go out at night, around 11:30. He said he needed security.

“So, I followed him with my gun. Along the way, he stopped to check his ATM, as if he was going to buy something.

“I thought maybe I was going to escort him to a market or somewhere. Then, when I came out through the other door, I shot him, took the car, and left."

