The family of Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, is grieving the loss of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Ummu Iya Abubakar (Babba), who passed away early Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

In a heartfelt statement, Senator (Prof) Iya Abubakar and his family expressed profound sorrow and acceptance of Allah’s will, Tribune reports.

Tears as NSA Ribadu loses family member. Photo credit: Nuhu Ribadu

Source: Twitter

The statement also detailed that Janaiza prayers are scheduled for 1:30 pm, following Zuhr prayers at the Central Mosque in Abuja, with the burial to take place at Gudu Cemetery.

“Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return — QURAN 2:156.

“On behalf of Senator (Prof) Iya Abubakar and family, it is with a heavy heart and total submission to the will of almighty Allah we announce that Hajiya Ummu Iya Abubakar (Babba) has returned to her creator in the early hours of Tuesday, 27 August 2024.

“Kindly join us for Janaiza prayers by 1.30 pm after Zuhr prayers at Central Mosque Abuja, after which she will be laid to rest at Gudu Cemetery.

“May Allah SWT reward her for all her good deeds, forgive her sins, illuminate her grave and grant her the highest of ranks in Jannah Al Firdaus. Ameen.”

