A Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the forfeiture of $20,000 confiscated from a US-bound traveller, Olusola Okunfulure, after he failed to declare $30,000 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport

Okunfulure, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to three months' imprisonment, with $10,000 returned to him by the court

The ruling emphasised the importance of compliance with financial declaration laws to avoid criminal consequences

A Federal High Court in Lagos, on April 2, 2025, ordered the forfeiture of $20,000 confiscated from Olusola Okunfulure, a United States-bound traveller, to the Federal Government.

Okunfulure was apprehended by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) officials on March 28, 2025, at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, for failing to declare $30,000 during inward clearance.

Court Rules on Confiscated $20,000 from US-Bound Traveller Caught in Nigerian Airport

He was handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for prosecution.

Conviction and sentencing by Justice Dipeolu

Presiding over the case, Justice Dehinde Dipeolu reviewed the evidence presented by EFCC counsel Chineye Okezie and Felicia Paul.

Okunfulure pleaded guilty to the charge, with his defence counsel, Joel Ogundire, pleading for leniency and requesting the return of part of the confiscated amount.

The judge acknowledged mitigating factors, including the defendant's cooperation and family background, but upheld the forfeiture of $20,000 while returning $10,000 to Okunfulure. He was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment.

Court highlights importance of compliance

Justice Dipeolu emphasised the legal obligation of declaring large sums of money at ports of entry to avoid criminal consequences.

The ruling underscored the Federal Government’s commitment to enforcing compliance with financial declaration laws and combating financial crimes.

Nigeria Customs Service

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is a government agency responsible for facilitating trade, collecting revenue, and ensuring border security in Nigeria.

Established to enforce customs laws and regulations, the NCS plays a vital role in combating smuggling, protecting the economy, and promoting lawful trade practices. It also oversees the implementation of policies such as import and excise duties, ensuring compliance with international trade standards.

With ongoing reforms, the NCS aims to modernise its operations through technology and inter-agency collaboration, enhancing efficiency and transparency. The agency remains committed to fostering economic growth and safeguarding Nigeria’s borders.

About EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency tasked with combating financial crimes, including money laundering, fraud, and embezzlement.

Established in 2003, it enforces economic and financial laws while promoting accountability and transparency. The EFCC plays a crucial role in safeguarding Nigeria’s economy and ensuring justice.

Nigerian caught with $578,000 at airport

Legit.ng earlier reported that Justice Deinde I. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, sentenced Okorie Sylvernus Sunday to six months imprisonment on March 26, 2025, following his conviction for money laundering.

The convict was arrested at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for falsely declaring $578,000.

The case was handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation. Okorie was apprehended by the NCS on March 19, 2025, after declaring only $279,000 at the Currency Declaration Desk.

