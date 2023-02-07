Ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has reacted to the demise of his uncle, Elder Omieworio Afeni

Elder Afeni passed on at 87 years over the weekend in Yenagoa, the state capital of Bayelsa

Jonathan's deceased uncle is the younger brother of the ex-President's mother, and he is expected to be buried in due course

Bayelsa, Yenagoa - Former Nigeria’s President, Goodluck Jonathan, has been greeted with tragedy after losing his uncle, Elder Omieworio Afeni, whose demise the ex-President referred to as very painful.

The demise of Elder Afeni was disclosed in a statement issued by Jonathan’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, on Tuesday, February 7.

Jonathan's uncle, Elder Afeni was the younger brother of the ex-President's mom who passed at the age of 87. Photo: Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

According to the statement, Elder Afeni passed on at 87 years in Yenagoa, the state capital, after a brief illness.

It was gathered that Elder Afeni is the younger brother of Jonathan’s mother, with the ex-President mourning his demise since his arrival in the state capital last weekend.

As reported by PM News, the statement was quoted as saying:

“Since then, Dr. Jonathan, his mother, and other family members have continued to receive sympathisers in their homes.”

Jonathan downcast over uncle's demise

The statement quoted the former president as stating that the family “is deeply pained by his exit but is grateful to God for the gift of a long and fulfilling life.”

Jonathan described the deceased as a forthright individual who promoted peace and unity in the community, he said:

“Elder Omieworio Afeni would be sorely missed for his wisdom and wise council.”

The burial has been scheduled for 23rd March 2023, but details of the funeral arrangements will be announced.

Source: Legit.ng