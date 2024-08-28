"Do You Know What a Coup Is?" Akpabio Finally Addresses Nigerian Youths
- Senate president Godswill Akpabio has condemned the calls for military call-back in the country
- Akpabio, who spoke at the ongoing NBA conference in Lagos on Monday, August 21, urged youths to avoid the call because it means the denial of their freedom
- The Senate president reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu's administration to repositioning Nigeria
Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigerian Senate, has urged young Nigerian lawyers to refrain from calling for the return of the military regime in the country.
Speaking at the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) national conference, Akpabio called on young Nigerians to erase to notion of a military coup in Nigeria, adding that such would lead to the denial of their fundamental freedom.
Akpabio speaks on hunger protest
The Senate president's comment was a covert response to the recent nationwide hunger protest where some protesters, particularly in some northern parts of the country, raised Russian flags during the demonstration and chanted for the military to come to their rescue.
During the ten days of protests, the organisers tagged the demonstration as #EndBadGovernance and rolled out a list of demands, including the suspension of 1999 Nigeria's constitution, increase of the new minimum wage to N200,000 and the release of the embattled leader of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
Akpabio speaks on Tinubu's government
In his speech, Akpabio expressed President Bola Tinubu's commitment to Nigeria's repositioning, calling on the youth to support the present government.
Akpabio maintained that his 10th senate is working to make laws that will allow Nigerians to be inclusive in the present administration.
President Tinubu, security agencies, and governors have condemned the raising of Russian flags during the protest. The country's military chiefs have also expressed commitment to the sustenance of Nigeria's democracy.
See the video of his address here:
Source: Legit.ng
