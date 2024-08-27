To give deserved priority attention to the oil and gas sector, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to relinquish his present role as minister of petroleum resources

Tinubu was advised to immediately implement comprehensive reforms in the oil and gas sector

Speaking during an interview monitored by Legit.ng, Bedford Berefa, the spokesperson of the Ijaw Youth Council, said this move aims to drive economic progress and development to Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Ijaw youths under the umbrella of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide, have called on President Bola Tinubu to step down as minister of petroleum resources and appoint a substantive minister forthwith.

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu as minister of petroleum resources appointed Heineken Lokpobiri as the minister of state for petroleum resources (oil) and Ekperikpe Ekpo as the minister of state for petroleum resources (Gas) in August 2023.

President Bola Tinubu, who took office in May 2023, eliminated fuel subsidies. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Meanwhile, there is a reoccurrence of petrol scarcity to supply chain bottlenecks in Nigeria. These challenges have affected the vibrancy of the oil sector.

Wading into the crisis, IYC through its spokesperson, Bedford Berefa, urged President Tinubu to resign as the petroleum minister so that the sector would begin to serve the Nigerian people better.

Speaking in an interview with News Central TV on Tuesday, August 27, Berefa stated that President Tinubu is distracted, and thus should resign as the petroleum boss.

The IYC spokesperson said:

"As the chief security officer, President Tinubu is saddled with the responsibility of safeguarding the lives of citizens. In the last one year, we have had challenges with the availability of products, owing to the removal of fuel subsidy.

"We've seen the heightened hardship and the consistent hunger that it has brought to Nigerians. It clearly shows that the minister of petroleum in person of President Tinubu is distracted so to speak. So, he should relinquish that position as minister of petroleum. He should give that position to technocrats."

IYC tells Tinubu to remove Lokpobiri

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that asked President Tinubu to remove Heineken Lokpobiri, the incubent minister of state for petroleum resources (oil).

The group alleged that Lokpobiri is to be blamed for the current fuel scarcity in the country.

