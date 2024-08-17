Gunmen have killed the Coordinator of the Fadama III project in Nasarawa state, Hassan Yahaya Egwa

The gunmen ambushed Egwa in front of his residence in Lafia, the state capital on Thursday night, August 15

Governor Abdullahi Sule has directed security agencies to carry out diligent investigations and fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act

Lafia, Nasarawa state - The 32-year-old Coordinator of the Fadama III project in Nasarawa state, Hassan Yahaya Egwa, has been killed by gunmen.

Egwa was killed at his residence in Angwan Mai Matasa in Lafia on Thursday night, August 15.

It was gathered that the gunmen waited for Egwa in front of his residence before dragging him out of his car.

The gunmen later whisked him a few metres away from his house where he was killed and some of his vital organs were taken away, Leadership reports.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Government has vowed that the perpetrators will be pursued and brought to justice.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra.

Sule has directed security agencies to carry out diligent investigations to pursue, and fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to book.

AS reported by Guardian, he maintained that criminality does not have a place in society while describing Egwa’s killing as cowardly and dastardly.

Governor Sule further urged the deceased family, colleagues and friends to take solace in the many contributions of the deceased to society, while praying that Allah grant his soul eternal rest in Jannat Firdausi.

“During a condolence visit to the residence of the deceased in Lafia, Governor Sule said the late Hassan was a brilliant and committed young man who gave his best to uplift the lives of the people through the NG-cares programme.

“Governor Sule added that his dedication, selfless service to the state and pleasant disposition will be missed.”

