Tragedy struck along the Cappa railway tracks in the Mushin area of Lagos state on Monday, August 26

A yet-to-be-identified man was crushed to death while walking on the railway track around 6 pm

The LASEMA spokesman, Nosa Okunbor, said the victim was found dead at the scene with severe injuries sustained from the collision

Mushin, Lagos state - A moving train has crushed to death a yet-to-be-identified adult male along the Cappa railway tracks in the Mushin area of Lagos state.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 6 pm while the deceased was walking along railway tracks on Monday, August 26.

The victim was found dead at the scene with severe injuries. Note: Photo used only for illustration purposes Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) spokesman, Nosa Okunbor, said the victim was found dead at the scene with severe injuries sustained from the collision.

Okunbor made this known in a statement on Monday, August 26, The Punch reports.

According to SaharaReporters, Okunbor disclosed that the LASEMA response team has bagged the remains of the deceased while awaiting the arrival of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit officials for onward transit to the morgue

“In response to distress alert on the train accident along the railway line opposite the LASEMA Response Base in Cappa about 6 pm, the Agency activated its Eagle Response Team.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, an adult male walking along the railway track was found dead after being hit by an oncoming train

“Further investigations conducted by the LRT revealed that the yet-to-be-identified, half-dressed adult male died immediately on the railway tracks due to the impact of the collision.”

