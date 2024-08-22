The EFCC has reinforced its determination to bring former Kogi State Governor to justice over charges of money laundering and misappropriation of N80.2 billion

Despite being declared wanted, Bello remains in hiding, with both local and international law enforcement agencies involved in efforts to arrest him

The court of appeal in Abuja has ordered Bello to surrender himself, which the EFCC views as a validation of their stance on his prosecution

ABUJA, Nigeria — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has affirmed its commitment to bringing Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi state, to justice.

Bello faces charges of alleged money laundering, breach of trust, and the misappropriation of N80.2 billion.

Dele Oyewale, head of media and publicity for the EFCC, made the statement during an interview on News Central TV on Thursday.

The commission had earlier declared Bello wanted after multiple attempts to arrest him proved unsuccessful.

On August 20, the court of appeal in Abuja ordered Bello to surrender himself for arraignment by the EFCC. Oyewale described the court's ruling as a "vindication" of the EFCC's stance that Bello must face trial.

"What the court of appeal is saying is just to amplify the position of the commission and also to establish the fact that we are focused concerning his matter," Oyewale said.

Yahaya Bello in hiding, EFCC pursues ex-governor

He dismissed claims that the EFCC was neglecting certain cases, emphasising that all matters before the commission receive the "necessary attention".

The EFCC spokesperson also noted that the commission is collaborating with both local and international law enforcement agencies to ensure Bello's arrest.

"As it is now, Yahaya Bello cannot come into the open. He cannot make himself available anywhere because he has become a fugitive, and we all know the instruments of the law—anywhere he is sighted, he would be arrested," Oyewale said.

"He is hiding, he has gone underground. Every law enforcement agency, both local and international agencies are involved."

Court gives fresh order on Yahaya Bello

