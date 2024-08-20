The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has ordered Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, to present himself for trial

Ex-Governor Bello was also restrained from taking further action to stall his trial until the EFCC arraigned him

Recall that Bello has been evading the arrest by the EFCC to answer questions on corruption allegations levelled against him by the anti-graft agency

The Court of Appeal has ordered former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello to appear in Court to face fraud charges.

The court also restrained Bello from taking further steps to stop the charges unless he is arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bello has been evading arrest and refusing to appear in Court, attempting to have the case moved to Lokoja, Kogi state, for trial or stalled due to technicalities.

The Court of Appeal's ruling prevents Bello's efforts to delay or relocate the trial, requiring him to appear in court to answer the fraud charges related to his actions as governor from 2015-2023.

Why will Bello appear in Court?

Recall that the lead counsel to the former governor, Abdulwahab Mohammed, once made an undertaking before the court on Friday, May 10, after the Federal High Court in Abuja rejected his request to suspend the trial.

According to Mohammed, former governor Yahaya Bello was not afraid to be arraigned, but he was concerned about his safety in the hands of the anti-graft agency in Abuja.

The defence counsel further told the judge that the life of his client had been under consistent threats in the FCT, which was why he had to go underground.

Justice Nwite announced the agreement that the former governor would submit himself to a court trial in his remark that the EFCC is a law-enforcement agency and would not act against the constitution.

Yahaya Bello appearing like a woman fact-checked

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, did not dress like a lady to flee the country and evade arrest.

The image claiming that the former governor dressed in female attire after he was declared wanted by the EFCC was fact-checked.

After conducting a Google Reverse Image Search on the image, it turned out to be a manipulated photo of Jane Nnamani, the late wife of the former Senate president, Ken Nnamani.

