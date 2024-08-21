The EFCC has responded to a recent allegation that its personnel shared funds forfeited by associates of former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 21, Dele Oyewale, the EFCC’s official spokesman, stoutly refuted the claim published on an online news platform

The report in question claimed that N54 billion, forfeited by Emefiele’s allies, was dishonestly distributed among some ministers and aides of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, August 21, denied a media report suggesting that its officials shared forfeited assets linked to Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and his associates.

Legit.ng reports that the report alleged that N54 billion forfeited by certain associates of the embattled former boss of the nation's apex bank, was "shared" among certain ministers and aides of President Bola Tinubu, in collaboration with EFCC staff.

EFCC dismisses report on alleged sharing of N54 billion forfeited by Emefiele’s associates. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

Emefiele: EFCC quashes "sensational report"

But reacting via a statement, Dele Oyewale, the EFCC spokesperson, said the story is totally false.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement by the EFCC partly reads:

"No official of the commission was or has ever been involved in the ‘sharing’ of any proceeds of forfeited assets. The notion of ‘sharing of proceeds of forfeited assets’ is strange to the commission.

“The sensational report which was promoted ostensibly to scandalise the agencies mentioned, betrays the author’s ignorance of the existing asset recovery and management framework. There is no ‘platform’ for the ‘sharing of forfeited assets’; the notion itself being infantile."

Read more on Emefiele

Trial: Court orders Yahaya Bello to show up

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the court of appeal in Abuja ordered the former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, to present himself for arraignment.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ken Amadi, the court allowed the appeal filed by the EFCC against the judgment of Justice Isah Abdullahi Jamil of the Kogi state high court in a fundamental right case filed by Bello in February 2024.

Source: Legit.ng