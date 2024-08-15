Godwin Emefiele, the former CBN governor, has been ordered to temporarily withdraw forfeiture of $2,045,000 linked to him

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court gave the order, adding that the money was suspected to be proceed of funds

The court also ordered the temporary forfeiture of seven landed properties and shares belonging to the former CBN governor

The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of $2,045,000 linked to Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the court also ordered that the former CBN governor should temporarily forfeit two certificates shared in Queensdorf Global Fund Limited Trust.

Emefiele loses $2.04m, landed property, shares to court

List of Emefiele's properties forfeited

Additionally, the court ordered the interim forfeiture of seven properties and share certificates linked to Emefiele. The properties include:

Two duplexes in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos An undeveloped plot of land in Ikoyi, Lagos A bungalow in Ikoyi, Lagos A four-bedroom duplex in Ikoyi, Lagos An industrial complex under construction in Agbor, Delta State Eight units of apartments in Ikoyi, Lagos A full duplex in Ikoyi, Lagos

Why court granted order forfeiting Emefiele's property

Justice Akintayo Aluko granted the interim forfeiture orders after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, presented an application supported by an affidavit from Idi Musa, an EFCC investigator.

The affidavit alleged that Emefiele and his associates acquired the properties and funds through unlawful activities, including kickbacks from foreign exchange allocations.

The court's orders are pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14, 2006, and the court's inherent jurisdiction.

Emefiele was suspended as the governor of the CBN soon after President Bola Tinubu resumed the office of the presidency.

Source: Legit.ng