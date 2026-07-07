Ali Modu Sheriff alleged that Peter Obi believes in Biafra and is working to divide Nigeria through his 2027 presidential ambition

Sheriff made the claims on Channels Television while responding to Obi's call for President Tinubu to resign over rising insecurity

Northerners have reacted to Sheriff's remarks, with many saying the statement fails to address the country's real security challenges

Former Borno State governor Ali Modu Sheriff has accused NDC 2027 presidential candidate Peter Obi of harbouring secessionist sympathies, alleging that Obi's political ambitions are rooted in a desire to break up Nigeria.

Sheriff made the allegations on Monday, July 7, during an appearance on Politics Today on Channels Television.

Former Borno State governor Ali Modu Sheriff claims Peter Obi seeks to disrupt national unity through his political ambitions. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@HarmlessHQ

Source: Twitter

He was responding to Obi's recent demand that President Bola Tinubu resign or step aside due to the country's deteriorating security situation, The Cable reported.

Rather than engaging with the substance of Obi's call, Sheriff questioned Obi's moral standing to make such a demand, describing him as "the most unqualified person" to do so.

Sheriff's allegations against Peter Obi

The former governor anchored his claims on what he described as Obi's failure to publicly condemn the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) or its separatist agenda.

"This country, Nigeria, fought a civil war. Our leaders sacrificed their lives to fight that war to keep the country together, both leaders from the north and the south," Sheriff said.

"The cause of the war was Ojukwu's demand to secede. Peter Obi, up to this moment, is pursuing the division of Nigeria. How? Because he believes in Biafra. He never condemned Biafra. He never condemned IPOB. Biafra is secession. Our leaders fought to keep the country together. He wants to divide Nigeria."

Sheriff's remarks, which also carried the suggestion that northern voters would not support Obi in 2027, quickly drew widespread attention online.

Nigerians react to Sheriff's remarks

The comments generated considerable pushback, with several Nigerians arguing that Sheriff had deflected from the core issue of insecurity rather than addressed it.

Auwalu Usman wrote:

"Attacking the person instead of addressing the issue of insecurity doesn't answer Nigerians' concerns. My vote is for Obi."

Yahaya Ahmad was equally dismissive:

"Nigeria is the only country in the world where people like Ali Modu Sheriff can reply government opponents."

Mamman Usman Philip defended Obi, writing:

"Is Obi the president of Nigeria if no where the current ruling, opposition acting as direct and indirect opposition to Obi than the current administration, that's show he is competent progressive accountable leader having Nigerian and Nigeria at heart so non of the tyrant what him opening Nigerian eyes to experiences good quality leadership but is not UpTo them but to us to decide the out for we re the ones that constantly reap the suffering or peace."

Alh Abdulrashid offered a brief note of optimism:

"Nigeria will be OK all the way."

Peter Obi ran on the ticket of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election and has remained an outspoken critic of the Tinubu administration, particularly on issues of economic hardship and public safety.

Atiku's ally dumps him

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Aslam Aliyu, a prominent ally of former vice-president Atiku Abubakar and a leading figure in Zamfara state's opposition circles, left the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aliyu announced the move in a statement released on Sunday, July 5, in Abuja, saying nearly two decades of working within Atiku's political camp had led her to conclude that the opposition was incapable of offering Nigerians a credible path forward.

Source: Legit.ng