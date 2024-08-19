Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has tackled President Bola Tinubu, alleging inconsistency between his words and action

The former vice president accused Tinubu's government of paying subsidies contrary to what the president had consistently said

According to Atiku, the inability of Tinubu's government to make the refinery function is adding to the woes of fuel scarcity across the country

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has tackled President Bola Tinubu over the allegation that his government is still paying subsidies on fuel and making contrary statements against it.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election expressed concerns about the lack of transparency and inconsistency between Tinubu's actions and his words.

Atiku accuses Tinubu of paying fuel subsidies

Atiku noted that multiple reports have suggested that President Tinubu has continued to subsidise petrol contrary to his May 29, 2023 declaration that "subsidy is gone."

According to Atiku, the administration of President Tinubu is performing an opaque governance that is eroding its credibility.

In a tweet on Monday, August 19, the former vice president criticized the ongoing fuel scarcity and rising energy costs, blaming the administration's failure.

Atiku specifically condemned the delays in the re-operation of the Port Harcourt refinery, calling it a "national disgrace" and placing responsibility on President Tinubu.

Atiku criticise NNPC over fuel scarcity

He also criticized the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited for denying ongoing subsidy payments, worsening the hardships faced by Nigerians.

Atiku expressed concern over reports of NNPC Limited diverting funds to cover subsidy payments, warning of implications for Nigeria's fiscal federalism.

Atiku called on the Tinubu administration to clarify its stance on the subsidy policy and address the issues in the downstream petroleum sector, emphasizing the need for transparent governance to relieve Nigerians from fuel scarcity and inflation.

