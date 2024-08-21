Pastor William Kumuyi has reacted to social media controversy regarding Muslim clerics using his pulpit at a church conference

Kumuyi said he decided to allow the Muslim clerics to speak from the pulpit because the venue of the event was not a church building

Tself-centredhe popular man of God said he could not challenge the Muslim clerics for wearing caps because they were at the stadium

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has disclosed the reason Muslim clerics were allowed to use his pulpit at a church conference.

Kumuyi said people have been asking him why he allowed Muslim clerics to participate and wear caps at the conference.

Kumuyi said he did not challenge the Muslim clerics Photo credit: @TheoAbuAgada

Source: Twitter

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the incident occurred at the ongoing Change Makers International (CMI) conference held at the General Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Elekahia, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Pastor Kumuyi the decision to allow the Muslim clerics to speak from the pulpit was influenced by the venue of the event.

The 83-year-old man of God made this clarification in a video following controversy about the event on social media.

“People were asking, Pastor WF, what are you looking at, look at that man having his cap on. Yes, we are in the stadium, we are not in the church building, and so I do not have to challenge him, he has his cap on.”

Legit.ng recalls that Kumuyi sent a crucial message to Nigerians, a few days after the nationwide protests on economic hardship and alleged bad governance.

He disclosed that for Nigerians to get the change they desired, they need to be selfless and not self-centered.

Kumuyi also explained why Nigerians should not "seek change the same way since the civil war."

Kumuyi: Use offerings to feed poor people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian Christians were urged not to spend all their money on the building of a church that will not be raptured.

Pastor Kumuyi said Christians should use their offering to feed the poor and unemployed people in their communities.

The clergyman stated this in a viral video, where he said churches should budget money to take care of people.

Source: Legit.ng