MC Orobo has taken a swipe at media personality Verydarkman for his consistent attack on Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin

He noted that churches have different doctrines and he advised that anyone who is fed up with Prophet Fufeyin's church should attend others

According to the master of ceremony, he wants to know which church VDM attends and people should do more research before condemning the preacher

A comedian, MC Orobo, has criticised media personality Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM)'s continuous attack on the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

The funnyman stated the court had placed a restraint order on VDM asking him to stop tackling the preacher but the former refused.

He noted that the preacher has been consistent with his philanthropy and the money he gets from the spiritual items.

According to MC Orobo, Prophet Jeremiah should be tackled if he does not give the items to those who have paid for them. Besides, the members of his church are not complaining.

He also said doctrines differ from one church to another and anyone who is not comfortable with his church should join another one.

The comedian added that VDM should inform the public about the church he attends. Besides, if he does not take caution, his case will be with the court.

Netizens react to MC Orobo's video

Several netizens have reacted to MC Orobo's video. See some of the comments below:

@iniabasi441:

"This one don go drink water for the pool of Bethesda."

@mcmakopolo1:

"So because the money dey go charity it makes everything alright? Are we kids to you?"

@lia_goldcouture:

"But truth be told why is it when it comes to Christianity and pastors everyone will suddenly turn keypad warriors? I don’t see you guys dragging those who marry kids in the names of religion or tribe like this. So sad."

@oluwakemi9534:

"VDM’s disregard for the law is appalling. Can’t he see the harm he’s causing?"

@revotionalbae:

"This guy is beginning to irritate me. When will VDM understand that respecting the law is crucial for everyone?"

VDM calls EFCC for Prophet Jeremiah

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Jeremiah might have banned the sale of miracle soap and water, but he did not stop the sale of other spiritual items.

He took action after he was dragged by VDM who noticed the preacher had deleted the sale of the miracle water from his website

According to VDM, the preacher introduced new items for sale which were quite expensive and he called for the EFCC to look into the issue.

