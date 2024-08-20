JUST IN: Ex House of Assembly Deputy Speaker Reportedly Collapses in Public, Dies, Details Emerge
Awka, Anambra state - Harford Oseke, a former deputy speaker of the Anambra state house of assembly, is dead.
As reported by Channels Television on Tuesday, August 20, Oseke collapsed during his regular exercise routine at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka on Monday, August 19.
Leadership newspaper also noted the sad update.
Late Oseke was said to be a devout Christian and a Knight of Saint Christopher.
More to come...
