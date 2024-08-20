Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Awka, Anambra state - Harford Oseke, a former deputy speaker of the Anambra state house of assembly, is dead.

As reported by Channels Television on Tuesday, August 20, Oseke collapsed during his regular exercise routine at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka on Monday, August 19.

Former Anambra house of assembly deputy speaker, Harford Oseke, is no more.

Source: Original

Leadership newspaper also noted the sad update.

Late Oseke was said to be a devout Christian and a Knight of Saint Christopher.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng