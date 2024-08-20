A 58-year-old man (name withheld) reportedly undergoing 19-day dry fasting has passed on to the great beyond

The younger brother of the deceased reported the unfortunate incident to the police authorities on Monday, August 19

The Lagos state police command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident and shared further details

The Lagos state police command has confirmed the death of a 58-year-old man who was embarking on a spiritual fasting exercise.

Lagos police react as 58-year-old man dies during fasting.

The state police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, announced the death of the man in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, August 20, in Lagos.

PM News reported that the unfortunate incident happened in the Alagbado area of Lagos state on Monday morning, August 19, according to Hundeyin.

The police spokesperson disclosed that the younger brother of the deceased, who pleaded anonymity, reported the incident at the Alagbado Police Division on Monday evening.

According to him, the younger brother said his brother died while allegedly undergoing 19 days of dry fasting, The Guardian reported.

Hundeyin said:

“No foul play suspected, family demands to convey the corpse for burial”.

